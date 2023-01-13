Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser Released

Yellowjackets is celebrating Friday the 13th like only they know how. On Friday, the official social media accounts for the Showtime series teased — and then released — the first full trailer for its upcoming second season. The footage provides the best look yet at a lot of new firsts for the series, including the arrival of Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, and Elijah Wood as a new character named Walter.

Who are Yellowjackets' new cast members?

Reports have already confirmed that Lauren Ambrose will be joining the series as the adult version of Van, with Nicole Maines as Lisa, Francois Arnaud as Paul, and Nia Sondaya as teen Akilah.

"It's really fun; it's exciting," Christina Ricci recently said of the new cast members. "After our first season, people loved the show so they're excited to be there and it's really been fun. Most of my scenes -- not to spoil anything -- but a lot of my scenes this season have been with Elijah Wood and it's wonderful working with him again. We've just had a great time."

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

"Honestly, in season 1, every scene that I got I would be like, "Oh fun." Like, I get to work with Juliette Lewis, I get to work with Tawny Cypress, I get to work with Christina Ricci, I get to work with Warren Kole and Sarah Desjardins, I get to work with Peter Gadiot," Lynskey said of what excites her the most about Season 2. "Like, everyone was fun. I just loved that everyone was so different. People's approaches are so different and it just was a very, very creatively fulfilling time. So, I just hope that I get to have scenes with all of them again. Well, not Peter because he died. RIP. But everybody else, I just love working with all these people. So, I'm just excited for all of it."

What do you think of the first trailer for Season 2 of Yellowjackets? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 of Yellowjackets will return starting Friday, March 24 on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT