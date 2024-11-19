Yellowjackets Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed (and It’s Perfect Timing)

The Yellowjackets Season 3 premiere date has finally been announced. It’s been well over a year since the hit series wrapped up its second season in May 2023, but its delayed return is due in no small part to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA labor strikes of last year, which pushed back the writing and filming start dates for Yellowjackets Season 3 by several months. Fans of the show need wonder no longer, however, as Showtime has confirmed that Yellowjackets will officially return on Friday, February 14, 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That is, notably, almost two full years after Yellowjackets‘ second season premiered in March 2023. Even more importantly, Yellowjackets Season 3’s premiere date also happens to be Valentine’s Day 2025, which means fans of the show have a chance to celebrate love in just about the darkest possible way next year, should they so choose. Showtime didn’t release a full trailer for Yellowjackets Season 3 to coincide with this announcement, but the network did unveil a promo featuring new blink-and-you’ll-miss-them pieces of footage and a tagline that darkly and cheekily urges viewers to “eat your heart out.”

The promo intercuts fittingly ominous images of bees crawling over a human skull with quick shots of characters fighting each other in the woods and Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) both screaming in rage and drawing a knife. These moments of conflict, while brief, suggest that Yellowjackets really is going to follow through on the dark promises of its second season when it returns next year.

What to Expect in Yellowjackets Season 3

Yellowjackets ended its second season with not only the present-day death of Natalie (Juliette Lewis), but also the crowning of her younger self (Heretic star Sophie Thatcher) as the new Antler Queen by her fellow survivors in the past. The latter twist, combined with the climactic burning of its central survivors’ cabin, seemed to set the stage for Yellowjackets Season 3 to finally reach the point of relentlessly brutal human-on-human violence foreshadowed in the show’s cold open. The series’ latest teaser only further suggests that Yellowjackets is very much headed in that direction in its new season.

For their parts, those involved with Yellowjackets haven’t said much about what viewers should expect to see in its new episodes. In an interview with Vanity Fair, though, Thatcher did ominously tease that the show “gets really dark” in Season 3. Based on its gothic new teaser and darkly funny Valentine’s Day return date, that already seems true.

Yellowjackets Season 3 premieres February 14, 2025 on Paramount+ with Showtime.