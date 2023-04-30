Yellowjackets Star Says Taissa's Story Is a "Slow Burn"

Season 2 of Yellowjackets is well underway and has seem some big developments for nearly all of the Showtime series' characters, especially Taissa. Adult Taissa has been spiraling in the present-day storyline, with the Other Tai persona asserting herself more and more, even leading her to adult Van (Lauren Ambrose). But even for all of the developments and questions about how it's all connected to — or not connected to — the wilderness, Tawny Cypress says Taissa's story is a "slow burn" and fans will have to keep watching — possibly even over multiple seasons.

Speaking with Nerdist, Cypress was asked how deeply Taissa is connected to what really went on in the wilderness and Cypress said that she it's interesting for fans to watch the show and interpret it, but Tai's story in particular is going to take a long time to unfold.

"I don't know if [the Yellowjackets showrunners] will ever answer supernatural questions, and I think it's really interesting to watch the show and interpret it the way you want," she said. "My favorite arguments on Reddit are the ones, "It's trauma… No, it's supernatural." …The thing about Tai's story is that it's a slow burn. It's the long run. There are a lot of stories that come and go, but her story's going to take up multiple seasons, which is great for me as an actor. But I know it's unsatisfying to people watching and who want to know the answers right away. I want to know the answers too."

Cypress has previously indicated that for answers about one specific aspect of Taissa's story — the unsettling man with no eyes — fans will have to wait until Season 3.

"He's not going to figure a lot in Season 2," Cypress said about the terrifying figure. "In fact, Taissa's whole story doesn't figure a lot in Season 2. You're going to have to wait at least until Season 3 to get some real answers on what's going on with her. But you know, there's plenty of fun shenanigans to be had this season between the girls. But yeah. The man with no eyes, he's a mystery to all of us at this point."

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

Season 2 also sees the additions of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, Elijah Wood as Walter, Francois Arnaud as Paul, and Nia Sondaya as teen Akilah.

New episodes of Yellowjackets hit the Showtime app on Fridays and new episodes air on Showtime on Sundays.