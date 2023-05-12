Yellowjackets Season 2 Confirms Major Fan Theory

Spoilers for this week's episode of Yellowjackets follow! With Yellowjackets season two introducing even more adult versions of the show's iconic teen cast, the series has provided even more fodder for fan theories. Central to a big one this season has been Simone Kessell as the adult version of Lottie. Since the first season, her teen counterpart, played by Courtney Eaton, has been having wild visions while she and her teammates are stuck in the woods, perhaps leading to their newfound quasi-religion in the wilderness. A new wrinkle for adult Lottie however is the return of these visions, and they just got more complicated.

Since Eaton's Lottie, or Charlotte as she likes to be known, has appeared in the show, her violent and wild visions have returned. Naturally this happens to coincide with her former teammates all converging on her compound in a major reunion. Lottie has been speaking with her therapist about these new visions, even hoping to get her medication doe upped to combat them. Throughout the scenes however the therapist's face has largely been obscured, and outright not shown sometimes, leading many to believe that perhaps she's part of the visions and isn't even real. Naturally, this week's episode confirmed that is the case.

When discussing her teammates arriving at the compound, Lottie theorizes with her therapist that something, perhaps The Wilderness, is reuniting all of them together for a reason. "It wants us to be together," she says. "It's like something that's deep and primal. I haven't felt that in years and it feels...wonderful." Her therapist shifts her tone however noting "It could be that this reunion strikes a primal chord with you because in the past, when you were with these other women, you were free. You were your truest, most authentic elf. What is standing in the way of you embracing that again?" After Lottie reflects on what they did in the woods, the therapist transforms into the Antler Queen.

"Does a hunt that has no violence feed anyone?" she asks before disappearing, forcing Lottie to realize this has been part of her larger hallucinations, and perhaps setting the stage for violence in the present day. The promo for next week's episode of Yellowjackets seems to allude to the group finally coming to terms with figuring out a means for deciding who is next on the menu, but the potential for hte same thing happening in the present isn't off the table either...

New episodes of Yellowjackets are released on the Showtime streaming app every Friday, followed by the traditional airing on Showtime each Sunday.