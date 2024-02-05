Michelle Pfeiffer in Talks to Star in Yellowstone Spinoff

There have been a lot of reports and rumors surrounding the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff/sequel series, especially as it relates to potential star Matthew McConaughey. The idea has been to essentially turn a new page with Yellowstone, starting with another chapter after the conclusion of Season 5 and the exit of Kevin Costner. The sequel series has been in the works for a while, with McConaughey being approached to lead the cast. A new report suggest that McConaughey is set to be joined by another major A-lister.

According to Puck News, three-time Oscar nominee and Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer is also being considered for one of the main roles. In fact, the report from Puck suggests that Pfeiffer is even closer to signing on for the series than McConaughey. Pfeiffer is reportedly close to a decision that will see her either accept the gig or walk away from the project entirely, and that choice will likely be made in the very near future. McConaughey is waiting to see a script.

A series being led by McConaughey and Pfeiffer would automatically be one of the most stacked casts in all of television. That said, the new Yellowstone may be without some of the most popular names from the current cast.

Yellowstone Spinoff Cast

Puck's report suggested that Yellowstone stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes haven't yet signed on to join the spinoff series, which takes place in the modern day. That means whatever new form Yellowstone takes after the main show is over, it could be without Beth, Rip, or Kayce.

That trio represents arguably the three most beloved characters on Yellowstone. Beth and Rip are certainly the two characters at the top of the list, with their relationship being one of the elements of the series that intrigues fans the most. The idea of a Yellowstone without them may seem unthinkable to many, but that's the reality we're potentially facing.

Those three actors are reportedly in a stalemate with Paramount about their salaries for the upcoming series. They are understandably asking for significant raises, which makes sense given how wildly popular the series has been. All three of them are negotiating with the production company separately, so it could end up that one is on the show without the others.

What do you think about all of the new Yellowstone news? Let us know in the comments!