Yellowstone Spinoff in Danger of Losing Its Most Popular Stars

There's no end in sight for Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone franchise, but several cornerstones of the record-breaking flagship series could be on the verge of walking away. Kevin Costner's issues with Sheridan and the Yellowstone production have been highly publicized for a while now, and it appears several other leads might also be on the way out ahead of the spin-off sequel series that's in development. A direct follow-up to Yellowstone is already in development, taking place directly after the main show, but series stars Kelly Reilly (Beth), Cole Hauser (Rip), and Luke Grimes (Kayce) aren't yet signed on.

According to a new report from Puck News, the trio of Yellowstone stars are at something of an impasse with Paramount about the Yellowstone sequel, and it all comes down to their paychecks. The report states that Reilly and Hauser — who are arguably the faces of the entire Yellowstone series — have asked for significant raises for the next show. They're reportedly looking for around $1.25 million per episode, which would put them amongst the highest-paid stars on television. Given just how big Yellowstone has become in recent years, that shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

It appears the stars and Paramount are having a difficult time in negotiations for the new show, and that the company has set a deadline for a deal to be made. If the two sides can't come to an agreement over salary, the series could move forward without them, which would seemingly be a massive blow to the Yellowstone franchise. The report also suggests that the actors are negotiating separately, which could result in one coming back for the sequel without the others.

Paramount is banking on the new talent being brought in for the sequel. Matthew McConaughey has been eyed for the lead role in the Yellowstone sequel series for quite a while now, but he hasn't officially signed on. According to Puck's report, Michelle Pfeiffer is also in talks to star in the series, and that she's even closer to a deal than McConaughey.

Beth and Rip's Yellowstone Future

Without deals in place for Reilly and Hauser to appear in the Yellowstone sequel, fans may soon be seeing the end of Beth and Rip on TV. That would be devastating for many, given just how beloved those two characters have become. Reilly, however, has been preparing for a tragic end to the Beth and Rip relationship.

"Beth is haunted by her past. She has a lot of regrets and she has a lot of secrets he doesn't know," Reilly said on the Blu-ray release of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1. "So there is something that is under the surface that one day, I'm sure, come, and she's probably certain that she will lose him."

