Yellowstone Creator "Can Do No Wrong" With New Series Says Lainey Wilson

Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson says that she's not worried about Yellowstone Season 5's ending. Entertainment Tonight caught up with the actress at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. When asked about the show's end, she expressed complete trust in series creator Taylor Sheridan. Wilson said, "No matter which direction it goes, it's gonna be incredible because [Yellowstone creator] Taylor Sheridan, I mean, he can do no wrong, in my opinion." A lot of fans are probably in the same boat. But, that will be tested if Kevin Costner is not in the picture for the rest of Season 5 or anything drastic happens. For now, viewers can wait and see. But, the concern is out there with the end in sight.

Wilson would also say, "I'm waiting for that call. I'm like, 'Y'all let me know when to be there and I'll be there.'" Entertainment Tonight also asked about the various reports surrounding Costner's involvement with Yellowstone Season 5. Will John Dutton be setting off on that dusty trail? Well, Wilson had some praise there too, "Oh my gosh. Well, first of all, it's Kevin Costner. Don't even get me started, but I think he's just incredible himself, too."

What's Coming In Yellowstone Season 5 Part II?

Entertainment Tonight also spoke to Kayce Dutton himself, Luke Grimes. During that interview, the actor teased what will happen to the Duttons. It seems like love and family, core themes for the series overall, will be even bigger as we reach the finish line. "Love and family and serve your tribe, your people — that's a huge theme in the show," Grimes told the outlet. "With Kacey, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son. I think it's because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters."

"That's sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team," he would add. "There's no right team or wrong team, it's just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to do what's best for their own."

As the show comes to a close, there are numerous spinoffs already in the works and more to come. "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studio previously wrote in a statement.

