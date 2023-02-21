Yellowstone Season 5 Gets Major Setback Amid Kevin Costner Drama

It's far from a good time on the Dutton Ranch. Weeks after news first surfaced of choppy waters behind the scenes of Yellowstone, a new report paints a much more dire picture of the ongoing impasse between Kevin Costner and the filmmakers behind the series. The dispute is said to revolve around the actor's desire for shorter production schedules, with the Oscar-winning actor reportedly aiming to spend just a week filming the second half of Yellowstone Season Five.

In an extensive new report from Puck's Matthew Belloni, Costner's team has given Yellowstone filmmakers just a single week this summer to film his scenes for eight episodes with two additional days scheduled later this fall for pick-ups. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Hollywood attorney Marty Singer told Belloni. "It's ridiculous—and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Belloni goes onto explain that Costner's original contract for the series included an increase in pay should the series last six episodes, jumping from $1.2 million to $1.5 million per episode. Including the various delays involved with the show, Yellowstone Season 5B will essentially film and release in the initial window reserved for the show's sixth season.

"But more likely, this is a relationship that has run its course. [Yellowstone creator Taylor] Sheridan is certainly furious, I'm told; he can't finish writing the 5B episodes until the Costner drama is resolved and his star is either in or out," the insider opines. "McCarthy, Sheridan and lead producer David Glasser are said to have been planning for Costner's eventual exit for a while. And Sheridan has considered killing off John Dutton before, but this time, as they say, it's personal."

When will Yellowstone return for the rest of Season 5?

Paramount Network revealed in January that the back half of Season 5 of Yellowstone will arrive sometime this summer. A specific date for the series' return has not yet been given.

