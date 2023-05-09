Yellowstone Star Teases What to Expect in Final Season 5 Episodes

Yellowstone fans are still waiting for the remaining episodes of the Paramount Network series' fifth — and final — season, but according to series star Luke Grimes, they will be well worth the wait. The Kayce Dutton actor told Entertainment Tonight that fans can expect the remaining episodes to focus on many of the series' core themes of love and family.

"Love and family and serve your tribe, your people — that's a huge theme in the show," Grimes said. "With Kacey, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son. I think it's because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters."

He went on to explain that it's within those themes where all the "juicy drama" is.

"That's sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team," he said. "There's no right team or wrong team, it's just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to do what's best for their own."

Yellowstone to end with Season 5, but a sequel series is coming.

Last week it was announced that Season 5 of Yellowstone would be its last, but the Yellowstone universe continues. A sequel series is in the works.

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studio said in a statement.

As for the new series, it is currently set to premiere in December on Paramount Network and later on Paramount+. Cast for that series is expected to be announced soon.

What's going on with Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Currently, Season 5 of Yellowstone is not yet complete. The back half of the season was initially announced to air sometime this summer, but production on the new episodes has not yet started and there has been quite a bit of rumored behind-the-scenes drama, particularly when it comes to the continued participation of series star Kevin Costner. It was previously reported that there has been friction between series creator Taylor Sheridan and Costner about the show's shooting schedule and last weekend, the show's panel at PaleyFest didn't exactly go as planned when only four members of the cast failed to appear. The original panel lineup included Sheridan, Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Jackie Weaver, and executive producer David Glasser. Only Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, and Dawn Olivieri showed up. It was reported that "scheduling conflicts" were to blame for the issues.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 will hit Peacock on May 25th.