Yellowstone Prequel 1883 New Trailer Released By Paramount+

The new trailer for Yellowstone prequel 1883 has been released by Paramount+, and you can watch it below! 1883 stars iconic actor Sam Elliott (The Ranch) alongside country music power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, with Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan at the helm, and stars like Billy Bob Thorton set to show up. It’s easy to see from this trailer why 1883 will not only be a successful extension of the already successful Yellowstone franchise but a potential huge breakout hit of its own. The main series thrives on the nostalgia of American rancher life, and the mix of personal and social drama, along with some hard-edged violence – and 1883 looks to up that ante by a LOT.

Going full-blown Western is a good step for Yellowstone, no doubt, and the trifecta of McGraw, Hill, and Elliott’s star power (particularly in this sort of genre) already makes it a must-see debut for so many viewers. ViamcomCBS and MTV Studios have clearly not skimped on the budget of creating this period piece series, and for the millions of fans already deep into the Yellowstone lore, the formative story of the Dutton family’s path to wealth and power on the American frontier will be both a validating (and potentially surprising) story to explore.

Here are the full details about Yellowstone prequel 1883, via Paramount+:

PARAMOUNT+ DEBUTS THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR “YELLOWSTONE” PREQUEL “1883” Created by Academy Award® Nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is the highly anticipated prequel to the Emmy® nominated series “Yellowstone.” Premiering December 19th on Paramount+, the original series stars Academy Award® nominee legend Sam Elliott, Grammy Award® Winner Tim McGraw, Grammy Award® Winner Faith Hill, Academy Award® winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett. Paramount Network will air a special simulcast premiere event for 1883 on Sunday, Dec. 19, following a new episode of YELLOWSTONE. 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, 1883 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.



Yellowstone premiered in summer of 2018 as part of Paramount Network. Its premiere became the most-watched original scripted series on either Paramount Network or its predecessor, Spike TV; by episode 3 of season 1, Yellowstone was the second most-watched series on ad-supported cable, bested only by The Walking Dead. Yellowstone season 4 is currently airing and broke records with its premeire, becoming the most-watched episode of cable TV since 2018, with a whopping 82% increase in the key 18-49 demo since the season 3 premiere.

In other words: perfect time for 1883 to arrive. You can stream the Yellowstone prequel on Paramount+ starting on December 19th.