Yellowstone Prequel Series Y: 1883 Revealed, Super Bowl Preview Coming Soon

Following the huge success of the Taylor Sheridan created, Kevin Costner-starring Yellowstone, ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group have announced they're extending their relationship with the Oscar and Golden Globe nominee into an exclusive multi-platform content deal which will begin with a Yellowstone prequel series titled Y: 1883. The prequel will be a Paramount+ exclusive when it premieres with a sneak peek set to be released during the Super Bowl this Sunday (you can stream the game totally for free on CBS Sports this Sunday, February 7th) and you can find a snippet of the full teaser trailer for the series in the player below!

Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana. The prequel was announced fresh off the heels of the third season of Yellowstone's record-breaking numbers, drawing in 6.5 million total viewers in live +3 ratings.

In a statement Sheridan said, "I am excited to continue the story of Yellowstone and thank you to Chris, Keith and David for allowing me to keep on expanding the family for the fans."

"Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home," said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment. "We couldn't be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor's boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms."

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios said: "Taylor Sheridan is a master at world-building and has a singular voice that makes him one of today's standout creators making must-watch content. Our mission at 101 is to produce content that provokes culture conversations with renowned creators at the helm of our projects, and that is exactly what we envision for this collaboration. This deal is an extension of our longstanding relationship with both ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Taylor and we are very much looking forward to our future projects."

The deal further states that Sheridan will develop content with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios including scripted and procedural series that will be exclusive to ViacomCBS platforms.

