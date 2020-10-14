Peacock Announces Streaming Date for Yellowstone Season 3

✖

The third season of cable's most popular TV show is finally set for its streaming debut. Yellowstone, which airs its new episodes on Paramount Network, has an exclusive streaming home at Peacock, where the first two seasons are available to binge. On Wednesday, Peacock announced that the acclaimed third season of Yellowstone would be making its way to the service's lineup this fall, though it'll still be a few more weeks before the new episodes arrive.

Season 3 of Yellowstone will begin streaming on Peacock on November 22nd. The first two seasons of the series have been available on the service since July, thanks to an exclusive streaming deal between NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS.

Peacock offers multiple tiers of its service, with most of its content included in the free tier. Yellowstone, however, is one of the programs only available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Premium costs $4.99 per month with ads, or $9.99 per month without.

Yellowstone finished its third season on Paramount Network back in August and was the most-watched cable TV series throughout all of 2020. The series has been one of the top performing shows on Peacock since the first two seasons arrived over the summer.

Kevin Costner stars in Yellowstone as John Dutton, and he's joined in the cast by Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, and Ian Bohen. The series was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. In addition to Costner, Sheridan, and Linson, executive producers include Art Linson, David C. Glassar, Bob Yari, and Sephen Kay.

You can check out Yellowstone's official synopsis below.

"The series stars world-renowned actor and Academy Award & Emmy winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect; the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries."

