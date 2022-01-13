Yellowstone Season 5 Update Teases Good News for the Show’s Return

The fourth season finale of Yellowstone broke records for the Paramount Network last week, further establishing the series as one of the biggest on television. While the prequel series 1883 is currently in the middle of its debut season on Paramount+, fans are already dying to know when the flagship title will be making its return with Season 5. According to executive producer David Glasser, Taylor Sheridan hasn’t finished writing the new season of Yellowstone yet, but filming isn’t that far off.

While speaking to Variety, on the same day Yellowstone was nominated for a Best Drama Ensemble SAG award, Glasser revealed that production on Season 5 was expected to begin in May. The premiere of the new season is likely to take place sometime this fall on Paramount Network.

“It’s the prime of the show,” Glasser said. “I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell. I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”

The future of Yellowstone is brighter than ever, so fans have quite a lot to look forward. Rather than slowing down entering Season 5, the series is only picking up steam, continuing to break its own ratings records. Plus, there are even more spinoffs on the way.

1883 is the origin story of the Dutton family and their Montana ranch. It follows the Duttons that made the treacherous journey west on the Oregon Trail, ultimately settling down and establishing their own plot of land. While that series works well on its own, and hardly shares any connective tissue with Yellowstone, the next spinoff will be much more directly tied to the main story.

The Season 4 finale of Yellowstone finally kicked off the story of the long-awaited . The 6666 (pronounced Four-Sixes) is a massive ranch in Texas that ultimately becomes home to beloved Yellowstone character Jimmy. Sheridan recently bought the real-life 6666 ranch and has turned it into the base of operations for his production company, while also keeping it an operational ranch.

Are you excited for what the Yellowstone franchise has in store later this year? What do you hope to see from Season 5? Let us know in the comments!