Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Character Exits in Season 4 Finale, Sets Up New Spinoff

The fourth season of Yellowstone came to a thunderous end on Sunday night. While the season’s final episode resolves some of the stories from throughout the season, it also acts as a launching pad for a new story, one that will become a brand new TV show set in the Yellowstone universe. While fans will certainly be excited to watch another Yellowstone spinoff (1883), this new project means they will also have to say goodbye to one of the mothership’s most beloved characters.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Yellowstone Season 4 finale! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this year, Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan announced plans for multiple , the first of which arrived last month in the form of 1883, a prequel series that tells the origins of the Dutton family. A second spinoff is tentatively titled 6666 (Four Sixes), taking place at the iconic Texas ranch of the same name. All season long, Yellowstone has been planting the seeds for 6666 by sending Jimmy out there to become a better cowboy. Finally, in Sunday’s finale, all of that setup paid off.

Jimmy didn’t just find himself when he went out to Texas, he also found love, falling for a veterinarian named Emily. The penultimate episode made it seem like they would have to break up while he paid off his debt to John Dutton and the Yellowstone, but that wasn’t the whole story.

When Jimmy arrives back in Montana in the Season 4 finale, he reveals that he and Emily are actually engaged. He knows he has to fulfill his obligations to Yellowstone, but he’s going to figure things out as he goes along. John makes things easy for him. The man in charge of the Yellowstone tells Jimmy that there is no more debt, and he’s free to head back to 6666 if he so chooses. At the end of the episode, Jimmy does just that, leaving the Yellowstone behind and driving back to Texas to start a new life.

It was never really a secret that Jimmy would be leading the 6666 charge for Paramount+, but this Yellowstone finale confirms it. Actor Jefferson White will be part of the new series set in Texas, telling a totally different story. There have been rumors that Ryan Bingham’s Walker could be following suit, joining Jimmy in Texas, but Sunday’s episode didn’t give a hint of that move.

The 6666 is a real, operating ranch that franchise creator Taylor Sheridan recently purchased. The series will be filmed at the ranch, which now also serves as a base of operations for Sheridan.

What did you think of the Yellowstone Season 4 finale? Are you excited to follow Jimmy’s story in 6666? Let us know in the comments!