Yellowstone Star Kelly Reilly Says She Doesn't Always Agree With Taylor Sheridan

Beth Dutton is one of the most popular characters on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, but it turns out that even Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth, doesn't always agree with series co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan's vision for the Dutton family wildcard. In a featurette included on the Blu-ray and DVD release of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1, Reilly reveals that she has her own hopes and thoughts for Beth — and she sometimes wishes for other things for Beth than what Sheridan gives the character.

"I'm coming to it almost the same as the audience," Reilly said (via Yahoo!) "I mean, I have my hopes and thoughts for the character. Also, as I've played her for over five years now, I feel like I know her so well, but I'm still learning."

She continued, "There are still things that I read and I didn't expect, or sometimes I wish for something else for her, but that's the same as the audience. We're all sort of beholden to the vision of the storyteller and we serve the story. Who knows what's going to happen? I find that exciting as an actor."

Reilly Is Hopeful About the Final Episode of Yellowstone

Reilly also expressed high hopes for the final episode of the fan-favorite series, commenting that she feels like the final episodes may not be happy, but they will be beautiful and epic.

"The main theme of protecting and sustaining this way of life in this land is the bottom of everything. So, I don't know which way it's going to go but we're in Season 5, and who knows what's in store," Reilly said. "Though it will probably be beautiful and epic, I'm not sure it will be happy."

What's Going on With Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Season 5 of Yellowstone went on hiatus earlier this year. Currently, Season 5 of Yellowstone is not yet complete. The back half of the season was initially announced to air sometime this summer, but production on new episodes has not yet started. However, series star Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, recently said that fans can expect the remaining episodes to focus on many of the series' core themes of love and family.

"Love and family and serve your tribe, your people — that's a huge theme in the show," Grimes said. "With Kacey, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son. I think it's because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters."

He went on to explain that it's within those themes where all the "juicy drama" is.

"That's sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team," he said. "There's no right team or wrong team, it's just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to do what's best for their own."

Yellowstone Will Air on CBS This Fall

After airing its first four-and-a-half seasons on the Paramount Network, Yellowstone will make its network debut this fall. CBS will air episodes of the acclaimed series on Sunday nights, beginning with the very first season. On Thursday, the network released its full fall TV premiere schedule, letting fans know exactly when Yellowstone would begin airing.

The Yellowstone run on CBS will begin on Sunday, September 17th. Additional episodes of the show will air every Sunday night, though how many depends on the football schedule. If CBS airs a double-header for the NFL that day, there will only be one Yellowstone episode. On days when CBS only airs one game, Yellowstone will air back-to-back episodes.