Yellowstone Star Hopes Final Episodes Are "Beautiful and Epic"

Half of the episodes in Yellowstone's fifth and final season have aired on the Paramount Network, but there's still no telling when the second half of the season will arrive. Even before the writers' and actors' strikes shut most productions down, Yellowstone's final season was on hiatus due to star Kevin Costner's film schedule. We don't know when the final episodes will even film, let alone be released, and it's tough to say exactly what the story of the Dutton family has in store. Fans have high hopes for what's to come, as do the actors working on the show.

Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, believes that the final episodes of Season 5 will be both "beautiful and epic." On the recently released Yellowstone Season 5 Part One Blu-ray, Reilly appears on one of the behind-the-scenes special features, talking about the future of the show.

"The main theme of protecting and sustaining this way of life in this land is the bottom of everything. So I don't know which way it's going to go but we're in Season 5, and who knows what's in store," Reilly said in the video. "Though it will probably be beautiful and epic, I'm not sure it will be happy."

The End of Yellowstone

Yellowstone as we know it is set to end with Season 5, as Kevin Costner departs the series, leaving the Dutton family without a patriarch. A continuation is reportedly in the works, with a new sequel show set to take Yellowstone's place.

Matthew McConaughey is set to star in the Yellowstone sequel, alongside many of the current Yellowstone stars, who will likely reprise their roles for the new series. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, co-creator Taylor Sheridan talked about bringing McConaughey into the world of Yellowstone.

"He seems like a natural fit," Sheridan said. "We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, 'I want to do that.' And by 'that' he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, 'Buddy, that we can do.'"

"My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel – read into that what you will," Sheridan added. "There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story."