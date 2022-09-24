YOU Season 4 Premiere Dates Revealed

During Netflix's Tudum presentation, the streaming service revealed when we can check out the fourth season of their hit series YOU. It turns out that the series will premiere in two parts, with the first landing on February 10, 2023, and the second part premiering on March 10, 2023. Penn Badgley and Tati Gabrielle are both set to return in the series, with a bunch of new cast mates set to join them in this new installment. Upon the announcement that the fourth season would be split into two parts, the streaming service released a new teaser that unveils Joe Goldberg's new alias and job, as well as the actors who will be joining the series.

The teaser reveals that along with Badgley and Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speelers have officially joined the cast. Along with the new cast, we learned that Joe Goldberg will go by Jonathan Moore and will have a job as a college professor in what's presumed to be London. You can check out the announcement teaser below!

When we last left Badgley's Joe Goldberg, he faked his death and fled to Paris with the hopes of finding Tati Gabrielle's Marienne. The series ended on a huge cliffhanger, and by the sounds of Joe's new love interest, we could see him move to the United Kingdom. Badgley recently teased how different the fourth season of You will be during an interview with Collider. The actor also revealed the thing he thinks would make Joe even more miserable.

"I think the thing that would make Joe most miserable is not... If he was tortured and killed by a woman, he would, in his mind, almost be vindicated. He'd be like, 'I am the most persecuted man in all of history and I can be a martyr for love.' That is kind of what he would think in his mind. And Beck even says this in the first season — she says all that," he observes. "And it's why people repeatedly do not call the cops on him, as sort of absurd as that might be at times. But it's true. And so I think for the next season, my conversations with Sera are really, I think, the most exciting so far because I think we're really going to get into that. And the next season could be quite different. It really could be quite different."

YOU season 4 is currently in production with no release date announced. What do you think will happen during the fourth season of the Netflix series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!