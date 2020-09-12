Young Justice Renewed For Season 4

✖

Young Justice will return again! In addition to renewing Doom Patrol for a third season, Warner Bros. also announced a new season of Young Justice titled Young Justice: Phantoms. The announcement came via DC FanDome during a Young Justice panel hosted by GameSpot's Chris E. Hayner. The producers of the series say that work is already underway and revealed the logo for the new season, which you can see below. The panel did not reveal whether Young Justice: Phantoms will be a DC Universe exclusive, like the previous season of the series, titled Young Justice: Outsiders, or if it will make the jump to HBO max like Doom Patrol did.

The panel didn't reveal any concrete details about Young Justice: Phantom's plot. The show's voice cast did perform an original script that is set between the events of Outsiders and Phantoms. In the script, Superboy (Nolan North) and Miss Martian (Danica McKellar) leave the Team behind to embark on a journey all their own. Meanwhile, Artemis (Stephanie Lemelin) invites Arsenal to rejoin the group. Arsenal accepts.

Fans of Young Justice may remember that the team is now fractured. Beast Boy decided to break off from the group. Some of the Team's young members joined him in former a new group called the Outsiders.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Animation)

Developing...