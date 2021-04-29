Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson Shares Amazing Gym Moment With Ray Lewis

✖

The Rock decided to share the story of how he fared against one of the greatest NFL players of all time on Instagram. Dwayne Johnson shared time on the gridiron with Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis back in college during Young Rock too. They were both a part of a historic University of Miami team that dominated the college ranks. But, The Rock thinks that the NFL Champion had one trait that pushed him above his contemporaries. For most of his life, Johnson was used to being the hardest working player in every room he walked into. Once he met Lewis, that wasn’t the case anymore. It seems absurd that another athlete would best The Rock in the weight lifting department, but the Canes locker room was filled to brim with explosive talent in those days. So, check out what the Most Electrifying Man in Entertainment had to say about his former teammate down below:

Rock wrote, “I was always THE hardest worker in the room... until @raylewis Took me by surprise when I came to get my usual 5am workout in and there was this hungry freshman linebacker named Ray Lewis already clangin’ & bangin’ before me! Thru blood, sweat and iron - we bonded like brothers immediately and we LOVED pushing the hell outta each other in the weight room. Push each other beyond our pain thresholds to chase greatness.”

“Ray was a TRUE FRESHMAN when he cracked the starting lineup for our Hurricanes — and then of course Ray went on the become THE GREATEST LINEBACKER the world has ever seen,” he continued. “I’ll always be extremely proud that he became the GOAT.And I became famous for rockin’ a fanny pack.”

You can read NBC’s official description for Young Rock right down here.:

"Young Rock focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way."

Young Rock stars Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latikefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, and John Tui. The series is executive produced by Johnson, Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Jennifer Carreras.

