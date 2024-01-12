Young Sheldon, Ghosts, and More Sneak Peeks to Run on CBS During NFL Playoffs

The NFL playoffs are here, but there's more than just football to look forward to. CBS just announced their first-ever "Sneak-Ends," which will include sneak peeks and special messages from CBS stars spread across two weekends. Fans will get a glimpse at Young Sheldon, Ghosts, So Help Me Todd, and more. There will also be messages from Queen Latifah, Cedric the Entertainer, and other exciting stars.

On Sunday, January 14th, television fans will get a sneak peek of Blue Bloods, FBI, FBI: International, Fire Country, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Tracker, and Young Sheldon. The following weekend features a peek at Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI: Most Wanted, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, So Help Me Todd, and S.W.A.T. The "Sneak-Ends" will also include special messages includes Queen Latifah (The Equalizer), Gary Cole and Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS), Vanessa Lachey and LL COOL J (NCIS: Hawai'i), Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Justin Hartley (Tracker), Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon), and more.

"In anticipation of CBS Premiere Week (which begins immediately after Super Bowl LVIII with the debut of new drama series Tracker), the Network is presenting its first-ever 'Sneak-Ends,' blitzing messages from CBS series stars and 30-second new sneak peek scenes from the first episodes of each CBS Premiere Week scripted primetime show, both on-air and socially," Paramount shared in a press release.

"These exclusive sneak peeks and talent messages will run during CBS Sports' coverage of the NFL Wild Card game on Jan. 14 and the Divisional playoff game the weekend of Jan. 20/21 and throughout the day on CBS, Paramount+, and across CBS show handles and brand accounts (@CBS). The 'Sneak-Ends' campaign is designed to gear audiences up for the return of their beloved shows and the launch of the highly anticipated new series Tracker."

CBS' Upcoming Schedule:

Tracker starring and executive produced by Justin Hartley premieres Sunday, February 11th after the Super Bowl. The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai'i premiere Monday, February 12th starting at 8:00 PM. FBI returns on Tuesday, February 13th at 8:00 PM. Thursday, February 15th will see the return of Young Sheldon at 8:00 PM followed by Ghosts at 8:30 PM, and So Help Me Todd at 9:00 PM. February 16th includes the line-up of S.W.A.T., Fire Country, and Blue Bloods starting at 8:00 PM. CSI: Vegas is moving to Sundays starting at 10:00 PM as of February 18th after the fourth season premiere of The Equalizer bcegins as at 8:00 PM with Tracker coming at 9:00 PM. Survivor is back on Wednesday, February 28th at 8:00 PM and Wednesday, March 6th at 8:00 PM. The new drama Elsbeth premieres Thursday, February 29 at 10:00 PM, and The Amazing Race returns Wednesday, March 13th at 9:30 PM.

Which CBS shows are you excited to see return? Tell us in the comments!