Young Sheldon Becomes Top Streaming TV Series After Netflix Debut

If you ever wonder just how much more popular Netflix is than other streaming services, look at how the streaming ratings for hit shows skyrocket when they get added to the streamer's roster. Suits spent a large part of 2023 as the biggest title in the world of streaming, despite the fact that the entire series was streaming on Peacock long before its Netflix debut. While it's not shattering records, Young Sheldon is the latest beneficiary of the Netflix bump.

CBS' hit prequel to The Big Bang Theory, a Warner Bros. Television production, has been streaming on Max for some time, with new episodes hitting Paramount+ after they air. As part of Warner Bros. Discovery's recent move to license hit films and series to other streamers, Young Sheldon's previous seasons were sent to Netflix. According to Nielsen's latest streaming data, Young Sheldon was an instant hit after the Netflix move.

Three weeks after its arrival on Netflix, Young Sheldon became the most popular TV show in all of streaming. Per Nielsen's numbers, Young Sheldon was viewed for 1.63 billion minutes from December 4-10, counting the viewership from both Netflix and Max. That's more than enough to make it the most popular TV show in streaming that week, overall only trailing the Netflix original film Leave the World Behind.

New on Netflix

Young Sheldon's arrival in December was followed by a horde of new additions at the start of the new year. January 1st saw several big titles come to the service's lineup, including Aquaman and three of the John Wick movies.

You can check out the full list of Netflix's January 1st additions below!

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It's Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY