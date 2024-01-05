Young Sheldon Becomes Top Streaming TV Series After Netflix Debut
The Big Bang Theory prequel is another acquired hit for Netflix.
If you ever wonder just how much more popular Netflix is than other streaming services, look at how the streaming ratings for hit shows skyrocket when they get added to the streamer's roster. Suits spent a large part of 2023 as the biggest title in the world of streaming, despite the fact that the entire series was streaming on Peacock long before its Netflix debut. While it's not shattering records, Young Sheldon is the latest beneficiary of the Netflix bump.
CBS' hit prequel to The Big Bang Theory, a Warner Bros. Television production, has been streaming on Max for some time, with new episodes hitting Paramount+ after they air. As part of Warner Bros. Discovery's recent move to license hit films and series to other streamers, Young Sheldon's previous seasons were sent to Netflix. According to Nielsen's latest streaming data, Young Sheldon was an instant hit after the Netflix move.
Three weeks after its arrival on Netflix, Young Sheldon became the most popular TV show in all of streaming. Per Nielsen's numbers, Young Sheldon was viewed for 1.63 billion minutes from December 4-10, counting the viewership from both Netflix and Max. That's more than enough to make it the most popular TV show in streaming that week, overall only trailing the Netflix original film Leave the World Behind.
