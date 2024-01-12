Madden NFL 24 Drops Final End-of-Season Roster Update

The NFL season wrapped up last weekend, and as we head into the Playoffs, Madden NFL 24 has released the final regular season roster update. Sadly, there haven't been any additions to the 99 Club at the end of the year, though that doesn't mean we haven't seen some players fly up the rankings this year. In fact, alongside the update, Madden NFL 24 developer Electronic Arts announced some of the players who saw the biggest boosts this year. Unsurprisingly, several rookies make the list, as a few of them have had historic seasons. That said, the update also includes big Week 18 upgrades and downgrades that you'll want to be aware of if you're hopping into Play Now or starting a new franchise save to take advantage of EA adding the crossplay beta to Madden with Title Update 7 earlier this week.

Madden NFL 24 Week 18's Biggest Risers

Before hopping into the biggest risers of the final week, it's worth highlighting a few of the players who saw the largest boosts over the course of the season. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb jumped to 96 OVR for a +6 upgrade. Meanwhile, two LA Rams players got double-digit upgrades as Kyren Willaims (+19) and Puka Nacua (+16) jumped into the mid-80s.

As far as quarterbacks go, Tua Tagovailoa (+7), Lamar Jackson (+6), C.J. Stroud (+7), and Brock Purdy (+12) all had incredible seasons and have been rewarded because of it. On the other side of the ball, Aidan Hutchinson grabbed a +7 boost as he ascended the defensive end ranks, and Jessie Bates III got a +6 boost to establish himself as one of the best safeties in the game. For this week's boosts, here are the biggest risers.

LT Tristan Wirfs – 94 OVR (+1)

FS Antoine Winfield Jr. – 92 OVR (+1)

LT Christian Darrisaw – 90 OVR (+2)

ROLB Khalil Mack – 90 OVR (+1)

RE Derrick Brown – 89 OVR (+2)

ROLB Alex Highsmith – 88 OVR (+2)

FS Xavier McKinney – 85 OVR (+3)

SS Julian Love – 83 OVR (+3)

ROLB Quincy Williams – 83 OVR (+2)

QB Jordan Love – 79 OVR (+3)

Madden NFL 24 Week 18's Biggest Fallers

On the other side of the ball, Madden has a few key players falling down the rankings, most notably a few big-name QBs and one of the league's best running backs. Here are Week 18's biggest fallers:

HB Nick Chubb – 96 OVR (-1)

CB Patrick Surtain II – 95 OVR (-1)

RG Chris Lindstrom – 92 OVR (-1)

CB Darius Slay Jr. – 92 OVR (-1)

MLB DeMario Davis – 92 OVR (-1)

FS Kevin Byard III – 91 OVR (-1)

C Creed Humphrey – 90 OVR (-1)

QB Jalen Hurts – 87 OVR (-2)

HB Austin Ekeler – 82 OVR (-2)

QB Baker Mayfield – 77 OVR (-2)

Madden NFL 24 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.