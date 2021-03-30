Young Sheldon Renewed for Three More Seasons

✖

The youngest superstar on network TV is growing up before our very eyes, and he's going to keep doing so for the foreseeable future. Young Sheldon, the top-rated comedy on television, has officially been renewed by CBS. However, this isn't any normal renewal. CBS announced on Tuesday that it has renewed the Big Bang Theory prequel series for not one, not two, but three additional seasons. Young Sheldon isn't going anywhere.

Having been on the air since 2017, Young Sheldon set to return for its fourth season on CBS Thursday, April 1st. Since this upcoming season has already ordered, the new order from CBS will begin in the fall with Season 5. This renewal will take Young Sheldon through Season 7, keeping the series on the air through at least 2024.

“Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “YOUNG SHELDON dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as the adolescent version of Sheldon Cooper, the role that made Jim Parsons a perennial Emmy contender (and four-time winner). Armitage is joined in the cast by Zoe Perry, Lancer Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts. The series is executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons, and Todd Spiewak.

There's no telling how long Young Sheldon will be able to continue, given that the premise is about a boy genius in school. However, The Big Bang Theory doesn't introduce Sheldon until he's in his 30s, so there is still a solid amount of time in-between for Young Sheldon to work with.

