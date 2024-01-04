Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Highlights Aang in New Still

Hot off the heels with the success of the live-action One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, Netflix is aiming to tackle the world of benders with Avatar: The Last Airbender this February. Tackling the early storylines of the beloved Nickelodeon franchise, many of the characters and locales have appeared ripped straight from the original animated series. A new image of Aang has made its way online, focusing on Gordon Cormier in the main role that has become one of the most popular characters to emerge from Nickelodeon.

As bending fans know, Netflix's take on the beloved franchise isn't the first time that we've bore witness to a live-action take on Aang and the gang. M. Night Shyamalan's The Last Airbender arrived in 2010 following the success of the original series, but many critics and fans alike felt it was unable to live up to the high standards set by Aang's original journey. With this new series, Netflix's live-action adaptation is set to release eight episodes on February 22nd of this year. Obviously, should the series become a success, there's plenty of material for Netflix to adapt to warrant more seasons, especially if the streaming service decides to adapt the sequel series, The Legend of Korra.

Aang Has Arrived

Total Film released a new exclusive image of young actor Gordon Cormier as the titular character. While this February will see Aang back in the spotlight, Netflix won't be the only place that we are able to see the last airbender. In 2025, Avatar Studios is planning to release a new animated movie that will hit theaters, focusing on Aang and his friends as adults to mark the first part of a new trilogy.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Here's a new look at Aang in Netflix's upcoming live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender 🔥



You can read more about the hotly anticipated show in our current issue – out on newsstands now! pic.twitter.com/cmWewCgDMo — Total Film (@totalfilm) January 4, 2024

The Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series stars the main cast of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai. You can currently stream the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series with Netflix and Paramount+.

What do you think is Netflix's best live-action adaptation to date? Do you think that their upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender series will manage to live up to its source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and bending.