Zach Braff Says He Thinks a Scrubs Movie Will Happen

✖

In a recent episode of Fake Doctors, Real Friends -- a rewatch podcast for the long-running sitcom Scrubs, hosted by series stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison -- Braff said that he expects Scrubs will eventually get a reunion movie. Acknowledging that there are a lot of people who would have to be on board in order for it to happen, including Disney (the show was produced by ABC Studios) and Bill Lawrence, the series' creator and an executive producer of Rush Hour, Whiskey Cavalier, and the forthcoming Ted Lasso, which features Jason Sudeikis. Still, Braff said, NBC Universal's Psych is an example of a show that has successfully earned two movies years after the end of the series.

Psych ran from 2006 until 2014 on USA Network, where in 2017 they aired Psych: The Movie. Later in 2020, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home will air on Peacock, NBC Universal's new streaming service. Scrubs aired on NBC, but was owned by Disney and ABC. It aired from 2001 until 2010, and has not yet had a comeback, in part because many of the series regulars have gone on to lead other shows, which makes it difficult to get the cast together. There's also Lawrence, who has joked that he'll only do a reunion "if everyone gets really desperate."

"We talk about that, because I point to Psych, who's now made 2 successful films," Braff told author BJ Mendelson, who joined the show as a fan-guest on Tuesday's episode. "It would be fun. I think it would be fun for us to all do something like that. We just have to get Disney to be into it and Bill Lawrence to be into it. I think it will happen; the fans seem to really want it to happen."

Funny enough, Scrubs star Sarah Chalke actually appears in Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, and was heavily featured in the show's first four minutes, which debuted earlier this week.

This is not the first time the subject has come up; just prior to recording that particular episode of the show, Braff and Faison appeared on The View, where Whoopi Goldberg suggested they should attempt a reunion movie. Even before that, Faison recently commented that he would like to do some kind of follow-up, because he wants to see how the goofballs they played in their 20s would be as fathers all these years later.

Fake Doctors, Real Friends is available on iHeartRadio on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.