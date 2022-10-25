Zoe Saldana's New Netflix Series Debuts on Streamer's Top 10

Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana has a brand new series on Netflix, and it should come as no surprise to learn that the show is performing rather well on the streamer's daily charts. This past week, Netflix released all eight episodes of From Scratch, a romantic series starring and executive produced by Saldana. It didn't take long for From Scratch to work its way through the Netflix ranks, taking one of the highest positions on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows sees From Scratch in the second overall position, The Watcher, an original thriller series, is the only title currently ahead of Saldana's new vehicle in the rankings.

From Scratch tells the story of an artist from America who fall in love with in a chef in Italy, and winds up embarking on the journey of a lifetime.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!