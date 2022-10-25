Zoe Saldana's New Netflix Series Debuts on Streamer's Top 10
Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana has a brand new series on Netflix, and it should come as no surprise to learn that the show is performing rather well on the streamer's daily charts. This past week, Netflix released all eight episodes of From Scratch, a romantic series starring and executive produced by Saldana. It didn't take long for From Scratch to work its way through the Netflix ranks, taking one of the highest positions on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows sees From Scratch in the second overall position, The Watcher, an original thriller series, is the only title currently ahead of Saldana's new vehicle in the rankings.
From Scratch tells the story of an artist from America who fall in love with in a chef in Italy, and winds up embarking on the journey of a lifetime.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. The Watcher
"Ominous letters. Strange neighbors. Sinister threats. A family moves into their suburban dream home, only to discover they've inherited a nightmare."
2. From Scratch
"An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents."
3. Love Is Blind
"Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person."
4. Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
"Across more than a decade, 17 teen boys and young men were murdered by convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer. How did he evade arrest for so long?"
5. 28 Days Haunted
"Three teams each spend 28 days in some of America's most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren."
6. The Sinner
"In a small New York town, a haunted detective hunts for answers about perplexing crimes while wrestling with his own demons."
7. Unsolved Mysteries
"Real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters fuel this gripping revival of the iconic documentary series."
8. Vatican Girl
"Rome, 1983. After leaving a music lesson, 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi vanishes – embroiling the Vatican in a decades-long mystery."
9. Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy
"Getting blackmailed. Offending a professional boxer. Trick-or-treating with his son. Gabriel shares his highs and lows in this landmark standup special."
10. Barbarians
"Torn between the mighty empire that raised him and his own tribal people, a Roman officer's conflicted allegiances lead to an epic historical clash."