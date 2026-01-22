Percy Jackson Boss Addresses Possible Return For Original Star & Breaks Down Season 2 Ending (Exclusive)

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2’s finale. Demigods… Assemble! That battle cry sums up Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2 ending After obtaining the Golden Fleece in the previous episode, Percy and company hightailed it back to Camp Half-Blood, where former friend Luke was attempting to breach the perimeter’s barrier. Percy managed to mobilize the demigods and successfully repel Luke’s invading forces.

Chris Rodriguez was also revealed to be a traitor. Tantalus met a fiery demise. The remaining scene found that the fleece revived Thalia, who had been transformed into a tree by Zeus. Her resurrection begs the question posed by the Great Prophecy of whether she will save Olympus… or spell its doom.

Executive producer Craig Silverstein spoke to ComicBook about strained alliances, that big Avengers: Endgame moment, Thalia’s return, the coming of Atlas, and whether a guest appearance by original Percy Jackson actor Logan Lerman is in the cards.

ComicBook: The camp comes under siege in the finale. How conflicted does Luke feel following Kronus’ orders and mounting this attack?

Craig Silverstein: If you look at episode three, Luke talks about this scenario. His hope is that with an overwhelming force hitting the camp, all the campers inside will lay down their arms. Maybe if Percy wasn’t there to rally everybody, that could have happened. I think Luke is trapped between that idea and this pounding psionic pressure that Kronos delivers him.

The prior episode almost planted the seed that Luke is truly having second thoughts over siding with Kronos.

Yeah, Luke is an incredibly conflicted character. The story of that conflict within him isn’t done yet. It’s still present at the end of this.

At the same time, Kronos’ followers seem to be legion. How did you land on Chris Rodriguez emerging as a traitor? And what does that betrayal say about the shifting tides of power and loyalty in this world?

Chris is Hermes’ kid. He is a friend of Luke. In the books, where the story goes, Chris is a rogue demigod and allied with Kronos. It has to do with the fourth book. So, we are just pulling that back into this season and laying some of that pipe here. Chris made a lot of sense. I am not sure I scanned for this, but whether people who have read the books would be suspecting Chris from the beginning.

Can you talk about crafting the sequence where Percy and Luke’s armies stare each down before engaging in battle? It had this Avengers: Endgame vibe to it.

It’s a great moment and, yet, if you really take a step back from it, it’s only at the border of camp. It’s a fight to defend the border of camp. That invasion is repelled. That by no means indicates the last battle and the last threat the camp will have to face. For this quest, they have the fleece on the tree and repaired a barrier.

How close were you to having a scene where somebody slaps the crap out of Alison?

Yeah, she is still unaccounted for. She is still out there. That slap may be a long time coming for her. Alison is super-necessary, as you said. Kronos’ Kronies are legion. They are not all demigods. They are individuals, but not all necessarily on the same page. Alison is a true believer. That is really useful to mark against where Luke is standing. I love Alison. She has got that punch coming.

Tyson saves his brother Percy from Luke. How important was it to give our resident Cyclops that moment to shine?

We will always give Tyson a moment to shine. I don’t know if it’s so much of an arc, but he’s always had those scars on his back, this idea that this kid, this monster, was out on the streets and having to fend off monsters himself. It meant he could always hold his own. That is the flip on Tyson. He always had that fight in him and he was actively trying to supress it. To fight and have that power to hurt people, to hurt monsters, is something that he is scared of rightly. Deployed the right way and in a moment his brother needs him, that kid who survived all those fights and didn’t run from them, is going to show up. That is somebody you want on your side for down the line.

The episode also reveals the truth about Thalia’s transformation. In what ways does that piece of information sway Percy’s perception of Thalia, the prophecy and the gods themselves?

Ever since Percy heard about the great prophecy, he’s been worried about being the guy responsible for destroying Olympus or being the guy responsible for saving Olympus. And, then, finally inching towards the speech he gives to the rest of the camp, “OK, I might be that guy. I might be the guy who has to do this.” Then, that rug is pulled out from under him. There’s somebody else. All the things you worried about inside of yourself, he is doubly worried about this person who is not him.

And he knows that Thalia has a legit grudge against the gods. Percy’s dad was absent for a lot of his life and he may have held a bit of a grudge there, but it’s nowhere near what Zeus has done to Thalia. Percy understands anger against the gods and now he specifically understands what beef she would have with Zeus and, thus, Olympus.

The third season is already in production. When things pick up, how long will it take for audiences to learn where Thalia stands?

That is the question of season three and you will get it in scene one.

It’s no secret that you’ve cast the role of Atlas. How does his presence raise the stakes in the new season and push Percy towards embracing his legacy even more?

We have heard a lot of the Titans and we have heard the voice of Kronos in dreams and now in this telepathic link coming from the sarcophagus, where we see his essence is gathering. But beyond that, with the other Titans… who were these super-beings who proceeded the Olympians… We’ve only heard about them. Atlas is our first Titan that you are actually going to meet in the flesh. That changes a lot of things and not just for Percy and the demigods. It changes things for the Olympians, whose only match for the last several thousand years has been each other.

The cast has been vocal about wanting the original Percy Jackson film actors to make cameos, especially Logan Lerman as Triton. Have you reached out to them at all? Is that something on your wish list?

So, we haven’t reached out. I do know there’s been calls for that even before season one, finding a place for Logan Lerman. The good news is there is a lot of story to go and a lot of characters. The chance of that happening… Who knows?

