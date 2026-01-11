Pokemon Gen 10 May Be Adding a Feature Fans Have Wanted Since Pokemon Red and Green

Pokemon Gen 10, aka the next mainline Pokemon games following Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Pokemon Legends: Z-A, may be adding a feature that fans of the Nintendo series have wanted since the very first games, Pokemon Red and Green. In other words, a feature that Pokemon fans have been waiting 30 years for, and have assumed, at this point, they were never going to get.

We don’t have new official information about Pokemon Gen 10, as Game Freak and Nintendo continue to remain silent about what is next for the core series. What we do have is a new tease from a well-known Pokemon leaker, BallGuy, which appears to suggest that Pokemon Gen 10 is finally going to add voice acting, something no previous mainline Pokemon game has had.

A Big Addition to Pokemon Games

Now, some Pokemon games have already had voice acting in the past, such as Detective Pikachu, New Pokemon Snap, and Pokemon Masters EX. However, the mainline Pokemon games, the core RPG series, have never had voice acting, unless you count “Pika” as voice acting.

That said, while BallGuy is a reputable leaker, this is less of a leak and more of a tease, and it’s ambiguous enough that this new intel comes with an asterisk, and this asterisk is that it’s not 100% evident this is what the leaker is teasing. Below, you can view the tease for yourself.

Previous Rumors About Pokemon Gen 10

As you may know, previous rumors and scuttlebutt about Pokemon Gen 10 is that Game Freak and Nintendo are viewing it as a point of reboot/reset. To this end, major changes and improvements are expected, and this would certainly fit that billing. Yet, we are talking about a series that has essentially not changed or improved since its inception, so it is hard to imagine the experience being overhauled with voice acting. That said, the meme of the silent singing scene in Pokemon Sword and Shield perhaps haunts Game Freak and Nintendo enough that they have finally decided to pull the trigger on voice acting. Further, on some level, the feature feels inevitable.

