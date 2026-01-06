Pokemon Day 2026 Predictions, Ranked From Least to Most Likely

The Pokemon Company wasted no time revealing its intentions to celebrate its 30th birthday in style. A new 30th anniversary logo popped up right at midnight as the clock turned to 2026 in Japan. But much of what we’ll see from Pokemon in 2026 likely won’t be unveiled until the annual Pokemon Presents showcase. Traditionally hosted on Pokemon Day, aka February 27th, this year’s presentation will likely fall precisely on the 30th anniversary of the very first Pokemon games releasing in Japan. And fans have some pretty big hopes for what will be announced for the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

Going into a new Pokemon Presents is always a bit of a mystery. Fans may have our hopes and dreams, but The Pokemon Company almost always throws in a surprise or two. And with this being a big milestone anniversary year, expectations are running pretty high. Ahead of Pokemon Day 2026, here are a few announcements that we could see from The Pokemon Company, thanks to a combination of my own speculation and common fan theories. Some are more realistic than others, so I’ve ranked them in order of how likely it is we’ll actually see these announcements from Pokemon in 2026.

10) New Pokemon Console Spin-Off Game

Image courtesy of Nintendo and The Pokemon Company

Most years, I expect news of a new console spin-off during Pokemon Day. We don’t always get one, but it’s generally a pretty reasonable expectation. But in 2026, we already have Pokemon Pokopia lined up for March. So, I’d be a bit surprised if Pokemon decides to announce its next console spinoff so close to the release of this year’s new Switch 2 title It’s always possible, but I don’t think it’s very likely this year.

9) Pokemon Red and Blue on Nintendo Switch Online

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company and Nintendo

I really, really want to put this higher on the list. But I’m just not confident that any plans to revisit Kanto in 2026 will include bringing Pokemon Red and Blue to Nintendo Switch Online. None of the main series games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online, and there’s probably a good reason for that. These original games have seen several remakes over the years, and I would be zero percent surprised if we get another one of those over an NSO release of the originals. If Red and Blue do get ported to Nintendo Switch at last, I’m betting it’ll be as a paid bundle or standalone, not as part of the NSO membership.

8) More Pokemon TCG 30th Anniversary Items Announced

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company has already unveiled a small Pokemon Day 2026 collection for The Pokemon Trading Card Game. There’s a chance this small set might be all that they have in the works, but I kind of doubt it. Still, with all the shortages and scalping issues the TCG has seen in recent years, it could be that The Pokemon Company is keeping its 30th anniversary set small to avoid a bunch more product fans can’t actually get. That said, I won’t be too surprised if they do reveal something more for a 30th anniversary set.

7) Pokemon Black and White Remakes

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Fans have been hoping for remakes of Pokemon Black and White for years. Rumors and speculation always start circulating around this time of year. With Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl released in 2021, Gen 5 is certainly up next for remakes from Game Freak. However, I’m iffy on whether we’ll actually get this announced in 2025. Putting out Gen 10 this year feels like it would be the bigger focus than a remake, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A just revisited a prior region in 2025. With any luck, Unova remakes might finally get announced at Pokemon Day this year, but I’m not super confident.

6) New Pokemon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu Trailer

The Pokemon Company / Aardman

As far as the anime goes, Pokemon Horizons is still the main focus. But animated series like Pokemon Concierge have proved popular in recent years. We already know there’s a new stop-motion project in collaboration with Aardman Animations incoming. But after last year’s July Pokemon Presents, we haven’t seen much from the series. Pokemon Tales isn’t supposed to come out until 2027, so it’s possible it won’t make the cut this year. Still, I won’t be surprised if we get a bit more info on what it’ll be about for Pokemon Day.

5) 10th Anniversary Event for Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of Niantic

I am 100% confidenet there will be at least an in-game event for the 10th anniversary of Pokemon Go this year. But with that anniversary not hitting until July 6th, it’s a toss up on whether The Pokemon Company is ready to tell us about it on Pokemon Day. I could see at least a brief teaser here, if only as part of a lookback on the last 30 years of the franchise. Whether we get any confirmation about what a 10th Anniversary Pokemon Go event might look like, though, is a toss-up.

4) New Trailer for Pokemon Pokopia

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

With Pokemon Pokopia set to release in early March, I’m sure we’ll see some kind of promo for the game. Likely, Pokemon Presents 2026 will include a last reminder to pre-order the game ahead of its March 5th release date. But will that come with a new trailer? I’m guessing it will, though we’ve already had some lengthy gameplay trailers already. So, it’s possible we’ll just get a quick promo and move along. It honestly depends on how much else this Pokemon Presents will include.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Day 2026 will mark exactly a year from when Pokemon Champions was first revealed. The game is expected to release in 2026, offering a new competitive battle experience on mobile and Nintendo Switch. And given that it is now 2026, I will be pretty surprised if we don’t get a release date reveal for the game at the 2026 Pokemon Presents. I wouldn’t even be shocked to see it shadow drop a la Pokemon Friends, though the upcoming release of Pokopia could nix that plan. Regardless, an update on Pokémon Champions this year is pretty much a guarantee.

2) Pokemon Gen 10 Announcement

Fans are mixed on whether Gen 10 will actually release in 2026. But I think most of us would be both surprised and disappointed if Pokemon doesn’t at least announce its Gen 10 games during this year’s Pokemon Presents. With leaks and rumors strongly hinting at the game’s titles already, I expect we’ll learn what Gen 10 is called and, hopefully, get some initial details. Personally, I think the games will release in 2026, but they could also be announced now with a 2027 release date.

1) Mobile & Live Service Promos

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

If there’s one thing I know, it’s that we’ll have some free codes to redeem in all manner of Pokemon mobile games this year. Pokemon Presents almost always showcases the library of live service titles from Pokemon Unite to Pokemon Cafe Remix and beyond. Given that it’s an anniversary year, I will be surprised if that doesn’t include promos for freebies in many of the ongoing Pokemon games in the catalog. I’m getting most of the big players here will make an appearance in some fashion, with codes for in-game currency and gifts.

A Pokemon Presents on February 27th is not yet officially confirmed, so we don’t know the exact time to tune in. But given the 30th anniversary of it all, it’s highly unlikely Pokemon will skip the annual tradition of a presents showcase on Pokemon Day.

