WWE WrestleMania 36 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

WWE will host WrestleMania 36 this Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show was moved from the 80,000-plus seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to their training facility, where it will take place in front of no audience. The show was reportedly pre-taped back on March 25-26, though Triple H said in an interview this week that some portions of the show will air live. Unlike previous WrestleMania events the show will be spread across two days, and it has not been confirmed yet which matches will take place on which night. It has also been reported that two matches — AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker and John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt, will take place outside the Performance Center on closed sets.

Both Night One and Night Two will air on the WWE Network along with various cable providers, FOXSports.com and FITE TV. Each show will begin at 7 p.m. ET and include a one-hour kickoff show the night prior.

All other events scheduled for WrestleMania weekend, including NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay, the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction ceremony and WrestleMania Axxess have either been canceled or postponed.

Below is the official card for the show. As of now both the Universal Championship match (Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns) and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match (a triple threat ladder match between The Miz & John Morrison, The New Day and The Usos) have reportedly been changed, though WWE has not confirmed either of their replacements.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. TBD

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: TBD

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Hosted by Rob Gronkowski

Roman Reigns confirmed he would not take part in the show via an Instagram post on Monday.

Roman Reigns talks about courage, momentum and positivity on Instagram - Part 1 pic.twitter.com/f42WTap37T — GIF Skull - #WrestlingCondensed (@GIFSkull) March 30, 2020

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.