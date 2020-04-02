WWE Still Uncertain On Elias' Role In Wrestlemania

With Wrestlemania 36 only a few days away, it seems that the role for the wrestler Elias is still up in the air! With the Corona Virus pandemic currently changing a lot of the aspects of what is arguably WWE's biggest event of the year, such as changing the venue of the pay per view event and cancelling the Andre The Giant Battle Royal, it seems as though Elias' shaky part in the upcoming brawl comes from an injury he sustained during last Friday's WWE Smackdown event. Suffering a nasty fall during the match, we'll be crossing our fingers that Elias makes it.

The fate of this year's Wrestlemania has changed more times than we can count, with the initial plans of it taking place in Tampa Bay, Florida, changing to have it performed in the WWE Performance Center to an empty stadium. With a number of the events pre-taped, it's surprising to see that the upcoming match between Elias and King Corbin may not take place in a similar vein.

Elias shared the news via his Official Twitter Account, with an official confirmation from the WWE that the guitar playing brawler's status was still up in the air as of today thanks in part to his fall that was taken during Smackdown:

Elias isn't just a great wrestler but has a hilarious gimmick that makes him that much more endearing, wherein whenever he attempts to play the crowd a serenade on his guitar, he is interrupted by either his opponent or some other unknown wrestler looking to barge into the ring. With Elias unleashing his "Kingdom Of Fools" song, he made an enemy of King Corbin, setting up a match between the two at Wrestlemania 36.

A number of wrestlers, such as Roman Reigns, Andrade, and Rey Mysterio, weren't able to attend the upcoming Wrestlemania thanks in part to the Corona Virus pandemic. With a number of the matches being pre-taped, it will be interesting to see how the event itself plays out over the two nights that Wresltemania has been scheduled to air.

With rumors swirling that Wrestlemania 36 may be taken off the network and made into a pay per view event, it will be interesting to see what other changes are made!

Do you foresee Elias making Wrestlemania 36? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the WWE!

