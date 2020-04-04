WrestleMania 36: How to Watch, Start Time, Match Card, Predictions

Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – WrestleMania 36 – is this Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5. Originally scheduled to take place in front of over 80,000 people at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the annual event has been moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Portions of the WrestleMania show were reportedly pre-taped back on March 25-26, though some portions of the show will air live according to WWE COO Triple H.

How to Watch WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania Schedule

For the first time in WrestleMania history, the show will be spread across two days. WWE has not yet confirmed which matches will take place on which night. But according to the Twitter account WrestleVotes, the “Graveyard Match” between The Undertaker and AJ Styles and the “Firefly Fun House Match” between John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will take place on separate nights. It has previously been reported that both matches would take place on closed sets outside the WWE Performance Center.

Both Night One and Night Two will air on the WWE Network along with various cable providers, FOXSports.com and FITE TV. Each show will begin at 7 p.m. ET and include a one-hour kickoff show the night prior.

WrestleMania Match Card

The card has been split evenly in half between the two nights.

Night One

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match) Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Night Two

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

