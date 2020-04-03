Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Betting Odds Released

✖

This year's WrestleMania is proving to be a show unlike any others in the previous 35 incarnations, and with that comes a different feel for the odds on the winners for each match on the event. Specifically because of the fact that the matches were all taped in advance. So far, WWE has kept a pretty good seal on the results, with spoilers failing to leak online. Even so, some betting odds have been released and shown some movement in recent days, causing us to wonder if the odds makers know something that we don't.

In the past, the betting odds have typically moved as the PPV events get closer, potentially cluing us in on the winners of the bouts. With this year's matches already having been completed, the movement of the odds may be even more significant.

According to Bet Online, here are the lines for each match on WrestleMania 36. For those unaware, the name with the negative number next to it represents the favorite in the match, while the individual or team with the positive represents the under dog.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship

Shayna Baszler -180

Becky Lynch +140

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre -350

Brock Lesnar +225

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley -180

Charlotte Flair +140

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Elimination Match

Sasha Banks 1/1

Bayley (c) 5/4

Lacey Evans 4/1

Naomi 13/2

Tamina 33/1

*Banks is the favorite in this match

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn -200

Daniel Bryan +150

The Miz & Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Miz & Morrison 1/1

The Usos 5/4

The New Day 3/1

*Miz and Morrison are the favorites in this match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge -500

Randy Orton +300

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens -220

Seth Rollins +150

Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena

Bray Wyatt -500

John Cena +300

Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Undertaker -400

AJ Styles +250

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Aleister Black -700

Bobby Lashley +400

Elias vs. King Corbin

Elias -120

King Corbin -120

Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis

Dolph Ziggler +130

Otis -170

