Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Betting Odds Released
This year's WrestleMania is proving to be a show unlike any others in the previous 35 incarnations, and with that comes a different feel for the odds on the winners for each match on the event. Specifically because of the fact that the matches were all taped in advance. So far, WWE has kept a pretty good seal on the results, with spoilers failing to leak online. Even so, some betting odds have been released and shown some movement in recent days, causing us to wonder if the odds makers know something that we don't.
In the past, the betting odds have typically moved as the PPV events get closer, potentially cluing us in on the winners of the bouts. With this year's matches already having been completed, the movement of the odds may be even more significant.
According to Bet Online, here are the lines for each match on WrestleMania 36. For those unaware, the name with the negative number next to it represents the favorite in the match, while the individual or team with the positive represents the under dog.
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship
Shayna Baszler -180
Becky Lynch +140
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre -350
Brock Lesnar +225
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship
Rhea Ripley -180
Charlotte Flair +140
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Elimination Match
Sasha Banks 1/1
Bayley (c) 5/4
Lacey Evans 4/1
Naomi 13/2
Tamina 33/1
*Banks is the favorite in this match
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Sami Zayn -200
Daniel Bryan +150
The Miz & Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Miz & Morrison 1/1
The Usos 5/4
The New Day 3/1
*Miz and Morrison are the favorites in this match
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Edge -500
Randy Orton +300
Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens -220
Seth Rollins +150
Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena
Bray Wyatt -500
John Cena +300
Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Undertaker -400
AJ Styles +250
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
Aleister Black -700
Bobby Lashley +400
Elias vs. King Corbin
Elias -120
King Corbin -120
Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis
Dolph Ziggler +130
Otis -170
