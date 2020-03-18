WWE Reveals Rob Gronkowski to Host WrestleMania 2-Night Event

WWE’s Wrestlemania 36 has Rob Gronkowski as a host now, as the star announced on his Twitter account. The Wrap reported last week that the former New England Patriots tight end signed with the company. Now, he’ll be on SmackDown this Friday to give people all the details. Ryan Satin reported the news on FS1’s WWE Backstage and mentioned a deal being close, but now the superstar will be handling hosting duties as well. He appeared back in WrestleMania 33, and now he’ll be absolutely crucial to WrestleMania 36.

The Super Bowl Champion wrote, “It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 2-NIGHT event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV.”

Gronk retired from the NFL after 9 seasons back in 2019. He always flirted with the idea of becoming a wrestler as people pondered his future after football. Now, things are moving fast after learning that the WWE Performance Center will host the biggest event of the company’s year.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

Michael Cole previously addressed the report of the former-NFL star during SmackDown last week. He talked to Mojo Rawley because of their strong relationship. Things have been heading this way for a while.

"Rob is very close with one of our stars, Mojo Rawley," Triple H explained to Sports Illustrated. "We've met a few times, and he's actually come down to the Performance Center and even done stuff with us at WrestleMania. He's a great guy, an incredible player, and it's hard not to root for him. I'll be watching him, but that's also because my wife is a massive Patriots fan. Gronk has mentioned WWE before, that he loves it and said had so much fun doing it. I don't know if it's something he'd be seriously interested in, but that's how the conversation started with Ronda Rousey, too. Certainly the door is open for him at WWE."

Are you happy about Gronk hosting Mania this year? Let us know in the comments!

