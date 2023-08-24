Watch: AEW's Adam Cole and MJF Compete on Hot Ones: Truth or Dab

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole appeared on Hot Ones this week for a game of "Truth or Dab" in which both were asked a series of questions and they had the option to either give an answer or eat a hot wing dipped in incredibly spicy buffalo sauce. Friedman only declined one question, refusing to say who he thinks is the biggest jerk backstage in AEW. Meanwhile, Cole wouldn't say what the worst booking idea he's ever been pitched in AEW or reveal his biggest payday for a match in his career. The two then decided to eat all the remaining hot wings once the game was over, prompting Friedman to loudly curse after promoting Sunday's All In pay-per-view.

Friedman's final question tied into his claims of launching the "Bidding War of 2024," and he openly admitted his contract expires on Jan. 1, 2024, and that "I won't even make eye contact with a contract that is under seven figures." Whether or not Friedman will still be AEW World Champion when that bidding war begins remains to be seen as he'll have to defend his title against Cole on Sunday.

All In's Last-Minute Card Changes

All In's lineup had to undergo a few last-minute changes this week as both Rey Fenix and AR Fox were removed from the card on this week's AEW Dynamite. Fox was replaced by Christian Cage in the tag team coffin match with Darby Allin, Sting and Swerve Strickland while the Stadium Stampede Match was narrowed down to a 10-man tag match. Tony Khan hinted at those changes during a media conference call on Tuesday.

"There will probably be some other changes to the card, necessitated by things happening in the real world," Khan said regarding the changes. "Stuff in some cases, stuff that nobody's fault, but stuff that is not related to the world of professional wrestling and I am going to try to work through this week to make it as strong as possible with (plans that will ) actually making the card hopefully better than it has been. But yeah, there will be changes to the card. I plan to add something and I might have to make some changes in the body of the card stands right now, but they're not substantive changes that will change the quality of the show. And I'm very glad that, the big matches are in such a good position right now. And also to be honest, I think you're gonna have to stay tuned. And then after you see some changes, I, you know, whether it's in the scrum after the pay-per-view or whatever, I can talk to you more about when and why I decided to do those. But it's not like they were things that even a week or two I knew about or was expecting, to have to change. And, that's part of pro wrestling."

AEW All In 2023 Card