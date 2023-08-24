AEW All In 2023 Start Time, Date, Full Card, How to Watch, Results

AEW's All In pay-per-view takes place this Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. The event promises to be historic on multiple levels, having set the paid attendance record for any pro wrestling event in history with nearly 81,000 tickets distributed and marking AEW's first event in the United Kingdom since the young promotion launched in 2019. As of Wednesday, AEW's first stadium show had already generated more than 90,000 pay-per-view buys. In order to break the company record for most pay-per-view buys, it'll need to topple All Out 2021 with more than 205,000.

The show will center around the unlikely friendship that has built up over the past few months between MJF and Adam Cole as the pair will challenge for the ROH World Tag Team Championships during the Zero Hour kickoff show and then compete against each other in the main event for the AEW World Championship. A win for Friedman would continue his quest to hold the AEW World Championship up until his contract expires in January 2024 (thus forcing a bidding war between AEW and WWE to sign him), while Cole has the opportunity to reach the pinnacle of yet another promotion.

AEW ALL IN

Sun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00

Wembley Stadium, London



Available Tickets => 4,626

Current Setup => 85,472

Tickets Distributed => 80,846 (+790 since last update)



This passes the 80,709 number set by WWE at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. pic.twitter.com/LPpE4KFVVz — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 19, 2023

AEW All In 2023 Start Time, How to Watch

All In will officially begin at 1 p.m. ET here in the United States, though Zero Hour will begin an hour earlier at Noon ET. Zero Hour will air live for free on AEW's YouTube channel while the full show can be purchased via pay-per-view on Bleacher Report.

All In's Last-Minute Card Changes

All In's lineup had to undergo a few last-minute changes this week as both Rey Fenix and AR Fox were removed from the card on this week's AEW Dynamite. Fox was replaced by Christian Cage in the tag team coffin match with Darby Allin, Sting and Swerve Strickland while the Stadium Stampede Match was narrowed down to a 10-man tag match. Tony Khan hinted at those changes during a media conference call on Tuesday.

"There will probably be some other changes to the card, necessitated by things happening in the real world," Khan said regarding the changes. "Stuff in some cases, stuff that nobody's fault, but stuff that is not related to the world of professional wrestling and I am going to try to work through this week to make it as strong as possible with (plans that will ) actually making the card hopefully better than it has been. But yeah, there will be changes to the card. I plan to add something and I might have to make some changes in the body of the card stands right now, but they're not substantive changes that will change the quality of the show. And I'm very glad that, the big matches are in such a good position right now. And also to be honest, I think you're gonna have to stay tuned. And then after you see some changes, I, you know, whether it's in the scrum after the pay-per-view or whatever, I can talk to you more about when and why I decided to do those. But it's not like they were things that even a week or two I knew about or was expecting, to have to change. And, that's part of pro wrestling."

AEW All In 2023 Card