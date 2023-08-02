Tony Khan on MJF and Adam Cole: "One of the Great Success Stories in AEW's History."

AEW has struck gold with the pairing of AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole. Following their AEW World Title Eliminator Match going to a draw, it was revealed that MJF and Cole had been randomly paired together for the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. While neither man was thrilled about teaming with the other at the start, winning cures everything, and that's exactly what "Better Than You, BayBay" did. Mix in a couple of hangout vignettes and a promise of hitting a double clothesline later, and this unlikely unit had become AEW's most popular act.

Tony Khan Responds to MJF and Adam Cole's Popularity

This past Saturday, MJF and Cole lost their tag title match against FTR. While many believed that that loss would tear this newfound tag team apart, MJF elected to hug Cole instead of attacking him after the bout, indicating that "Better Than You, BayBay" is here to stay.

"You hope that it gets hot, but this has gotten red hot, and fans are so excited about it that it's one of the great success stories in AEW's history," AEW President Tony Khan told Orlando Sentinel. "It's a story that may be relatable in some ways, fans may be living vicariously through it in other ways, but it's great to see the whole world get behind this bromance between two dudes who nobody expected to see click quite like this."

As showcased on AEW All Access, Khan deeply maps out storylines, using charts as roadmaps to outline where he sees feuds ending up. That said, Khan is willing to adapt and improvise based on how crowds respond.

"This is why I like having ideas and outlines," Khan continued. "You can judge where to go next based on the reactions of fans. Fans have grabbed a hold of MJF and Adam Cole and their story, which is really very captivating."

What's Next For MJF and Adam Cole?

As noted last week on AEW Dynamite, MJF promised Cole an AEW World Championship match following their tag title opportunity on AEW Collision regardless of the outcome. There's no word on when that title match will take place or if it will even come to fruition, but a likely landing spot would be AEW ALL IN: London.

AEW is heading to Wembley Stadium in just over three weeks but has yet to announce a single match for the event. Given that MJF and Cole are the company's hottest storyline at the moment, it would make sense that they are prominently involved on the card.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TBS at 8 PM ET.