AEW: Adam Cole Dropped a "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Line While Teasing a Betrayal Against MJF

Adam Cole and MJF cut promos on each other during this week's AEW Dynamite ahead of their AEW World Championship match in the main event of AEW's All In pay-per-view. The show is shaping up to be the biggest in company history by a wide margin, surpassing 80,000 sold tickets for London's Wembley Stadium last week. Cole started off promo by listing his accomplishments, how he's made it to the top of every company he has ever been in and has set multiple records in various companies with his championship reigns (longest-reigning NXT Champion, the only man in Ring of Honor history to hold the ROH World Championship three times, etc.). He also looked back on the concussions he suffered last year and how there was a very real possibility he'd never wrestle again. But now that he finds himself in this spot, he's willing to do whatever it takes to bring home AEW's top prize.

"Max, I love you but I need to win this match more than you could ever imagine. And I'm just telling you this as your friend, I'm telling you this out of love — the second that bell rings, I don't know about you, but I will do anything and everything to win that AEW world title," Cole said.

Will Adam Cole Betray MJF at All In?

Cole's line about needing to win drew immediate comparisons to a promo "Stone Cold" Steve Austin cut leading into WrestleMania X-Seven. That show's main event saw Austin turn heel and align himself with Vince McMahon in order to beat The Rock to regain the WWF Championship.

"I need to beat you. I need it more than anything you could ever imagine."



Um, yeah. pic.twitter.com/QR6JuUr7aH — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) August 17, 2023

Adam Cole told MJF that he would do "anything" to win the AEW World Title..



Ahead of Wrestlemania X7 Stone Cold Steve Austin told The Rock the exact same thing and ended up turning heel out of his obsession to become champion..#AEWAllIn #AEWDYNAMITE #AEW pic.twitter.com/kjLwi3AZmN — Rony Mac (@TheRONYBrand) August 17, 2023

AEW All In 2023 Card