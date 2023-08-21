Early Betting Odds For AEW ALL IN: London - Who Are Favored in Top Matches?

All Elite Wrestling is less than one week away from putting on its biggest show of all time. AEW ALL IN: London is not only the company's first trip outside of North America but is the first time it will run a full-sized stadium for an event. AEW ALL IN: London has already sold over 80,000 tickets, putting it well on its way to becoming the highest paid attendance wrestling event of all time. With just one AEW Dynamite and one AEW Collision to go before AEW sets up shop in Wembley Stadium, early betting odds for the show's top matches have been released.

Early AEW ALL IN: London Betting Odds

(Photo: AEW)

As shared by BetOnline, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman is a slight favorite to retain his title over challenger Adam Cole. MJF sits at -300 while Cole is a +200 underdog. This theme continues in the "real world championship" match between self-proclaimed titleholder CM Punk and Samoa Joe. Punk is a -800 favorite while Joe's odds are +425.

The two biggest favorites of the night are Will Ospreay and the unit of Sting and Darby Allin. Both are -1000 favorites over their opponents Chris Jericho (+500) and Swerve Strickland and AR Fox (+500).

The most narrow margins come in the AEW Women's World Championship and AEW World Tag Team Titles matches. Both champions are favored (Hikaru Shida -140, FTR -250), but their challengers are not far behind. Saraya is just a +125 underdog, giving her far greater odds than fellow challengers Toni Storm (+800) and Dr. Britt Baker DMD (+500), while the Young Bucks sit at +180.

Elsewhere on the card, The Golden Elite (-300) are favored over Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita (+200) while Aussie Open (-240) are the favorites to retain the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles over MJF and Adam Cole (+170) on the Zero Hour pre-show.

AEW ALL IN: London goes down this Sunday, August 27th at 1 PM ET. The full match card can be seen below...

AEW ALL IN: London Card