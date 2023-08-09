AEW Dynamite Preview: WWE Hall of Famer Wrestles, Hardys vs. Young Bucks, MJF and Adam Cole

All Elite Wrestling has just three episodes of AEW Dynamite remaining until the company's biggest show of all time, AEW ALL IN: London. Coming off of last week's AEW Dynamite, AEW announced the first match for the Wembley Stadium-based super show: AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Adam Cole. MJF fulfilled his promise to Cole that he would give him a championship match after their AEW World Tag Title bout against FTR, granting his best friend "the match" at AEW ALL IN: London. In a rare instance, the Wembley Stadium main event will be babyface vs. babyface, as MJF recently turned towards the light.

MJF and Adam Cole Speak

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will see MJF and Adam Cole speak in some capacity. It's unclear as to if this will be in a backstage or in-ring segment. It's worth noting that after MJF and Cole embraced last week, Cole could be seen making a "knife-stabbing" motion towards MJF's back. If a heel turn is looming, look for more signs of it tonight.

Legendary Rivalry Renewed

The Young Bucks take on The Hardys in their first traditional tag match since February. Bucks vs. Hardys is a feud that dates back to 2017, as the two legendary brother tag teams first faced each other on a big stage in Ring of Honor. They last faced off at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in a contest that left a lot to be desired. The Bucks will look to surge some momentum ahead of AEW ALL IN: London where they are likely to face AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

WWE Hall of Famer Makes In-Ring Debut

The Whole F'n Show is in AEW. WWE Hall of Famer and ECW legend Rob Van Dam made his AEW debut last week, setting his sights on FTW Champion Jack Perry per the request of Jerry Lynn. RVD will face Perry for the unsanctioned title tonight on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. You can check out the full card below...

AEW Dynamite Card – August 9th, 2023

FTW Championship Match (FTW Rules): Jack Perry (c) vs. Rob Van Dam

The Hardys vs. Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay

MJF and Adam Cole speak

Jericho Appreciation Society mandatory meeting

Lucha Bros. vs. Blackpool Combat Club