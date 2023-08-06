AEW Announces Two Massive Matches for All In During AEW Collision

Tonight's AEW Collision was loaded with big developments for All In, including two huge match announcements with Championship gold on the line. After several weeks of putting on match-of-the-year candidates, FTR put another possible contender on the calendar. FTR started things off by hitting the ring and issuing a challenge to the Young Bucks so they could take care of some unfinished business, and the AEW World Tag Team Championships will be on the line at Wembley. "One thing left for FTR to do," Harwood said. Wheeler then said "Young...Bucks. I said, we had unfinished business, so how's about we finish it in Wembley Stadium." That led to ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe issuing a challenge of his own, resulting in what will likely be one of the biggest matches on the card.

Joe talked about the legacy of matches between himself and CM Punk, and the latest in that legacy involved Punk beating Joe thanks to a roll-up. Joe took issue not with the loss, but how it happened, and Joe would challenge Punk to a match at All In to give the fans what they want and to give him a chance to right that last wrong.

"A roll-up is not good enough for our legacy!'



ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe just challenged the #RealWorldChampion CM Punk to a match at #AEWAllIn!



"Greenville, my name is Samoa Joe, your one true king of television. And it seems that your benevolent king has a problem," Joe said. "In fact, he's got a few. First one being, soon, at a sold-out Wembley Arena, we go All In. And your King has nobody to dance with. And that leads to our second problem. You see, I enjoy a very exclusive luxury in my career. You see, while a certain real World Champ was traveling around the world, teaching all you simple people he was the best in the world, I knew in my heart he was never better than me a day in his life."

"But recently, I lost that luxury at the Owen Hart Invitational. You know what, it wasn't the fact that I lost it, it's how I lost it," Joe said. "You see, me and this so-called real World Champion had battled for over 3 hours in this ring. Our legacies were built on the blood, sweat, and tears of each other, and the pain we put each other through. And dammit, a roll-up is not good enough for our legacy."

"So I come here, Champ, and I come here as a courtesy to ask you. To ask you to give me what I want. To ask you to give these people what they want. To ask you to give our legacy what it deserves. You and me with the eyes of the world upon us, giving these people everything that we have," Joe said.

"But know this Champ. My courtesy only extends to this week. And if you make me wait till next week , you best believe I'll convince your ass...Punk," Joe said as he threw down the microphone and left the ring.

Here's the full card for AEW All In so far, but there are going to be even more matches announced in the coming weeks.

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (C) vs. Adam Cole

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (C) vs. The Young Bucks

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

AEW All In takes place in London's Wembley Stadium on August 27th.

