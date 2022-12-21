CJ Perry (Lana) Is Confident Miro Will Leave AEW and Return to WWE

Miro (fka Rusev) was released by the WWE back in 2020 and has been with All Elite Wrestling since September of that year. And while the former TNT Champion found plenty of success in 2021 as the dominant "Redeemer," the same can't be said for 2022. "God's Favorite Champion" has only wrestled four times this year, and the latest update regarding his absence from AEW television was that he declined a pitch from AEW Creative and that new ideas are being worked on.

Meanwhile, Miro's wife CJ Perry (fka Lana), was released by WWE last year and has teased the idea of joining him in AEW a few times. But in a new interview with 92.7 WMAY, Perry seemed to indicate that it would only be a matter of time until "The Bulgarian Brute" returns to WWE. It's unclear if Perry was trying to portray a character during the interview.

"Well, you know, it so happens that the Redeemer is fighting on some battlefields against a couple of Gods," Perry said (h/t Fightful). "Rusev Day will never die. It's always going to be around, the kids are going to want to sing it and I'm sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. Rusev — well, whatever he shows [up] back in; whatever frickin name or gimmick or character he returns [as] at some point, in WWE is going to be iconic. You know, he, that's the great thing about wrestling is it doesn't matter what company you work for, what promotion, anything can happen. Let's be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point."

However, Perry said in less than two months ago on Busted Open Radio that she'd happily join AEW — "I feel I would love to [go to] AEW because the hardcore fans watch AEW. It's not all the commercial fans that's the casual fan, and, of course, to be with my husband. There's so many people over there that I love and miss; if it's Renee, Paige, Goldust. And to experience a different promotion, for sure [would be interesting], but WWE, I mean, I love the storytelling when it comes to the soap opera part, which, I feel AEW really focuses more on the wrestling, and the matches, and the sports part of it all while WWE focuses on the sports part, on the wrestling, and then also the soap opera stories that entertain that."

