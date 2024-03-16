Deonna Purrazzo's Tag Team Partner for AEW Dynamite Revealed

AEW's recent signee Deonna Purrazzo has been feuding with the AEW Women's World Champion since she debuted back in January. At AEW Revolution on March 3, Purrazzo would challenge for the belt but would ultimately turn up unsuccessful in front of the Greensboro crowd. That hasn't stopped her from her quest to obtaining gold, though. The former friends-turned-foes are set to clash once again on next week's AEW Dynamite. She challenged both Toni Storm and Mariah May to the match, making sure to note that she will find a partner of her choosing. "I suggest you watch for the shoe, because it's headed straight up your a--," Purrazzo said in a passionate promo.

On last night's AEW Rampage episode, that partner was revealed to be none other than the former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa. Storm and Rosa have a decorated past with one another in AEW as they once teamed as "ThunderStorm." Purrazzo and Rosa stormed the ring as the champion and May fled the scene and Purrazzo got on the mic to chuckle, reminding them they will see each other next week.

Eventually it would be Storm who would take the belt off of Rosa when she was forced to vacate which made Storm the first interim Women's World Champion. It was later decided that her title reign would be recognized when fans made an outcry on social media. Rosa has made it clear that her intentions are to reclaim that top spot because that's exactly where she left. Rosa returned back in December following a long road to recovery on her injured back.

The injury put her out of action for 16 months and, according to Rosa, was nearly career-ending. Though she hadn't been cleared, she was still popping up to do the Spanish commentary for AEW but since her in-ring return, she's been mixing it up with some of AEW's brightest stars. Those names include the likes of Queen Aminata, Red Velvet, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and more.

