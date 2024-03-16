Top AEW Star Injured Following Match on AEW Dynamite

On the March 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin faced off against the Bang Bang Gang's Jay White. The matched was unofficially advertised as Allin's last match for quite awhile, as he was set to take a break from his in-ring career to finally climb Mt. Everest.

Allin was tentatively scheduled to begin his trek next week, but TMZ has reported that Allin was injured during the bout against White, which will put a halt on his plans. Allin broke his foot just two minutes into the match when he attempted a front flip off the ropes. Upon impact onto the floor, he grabbed his foot and limped back to his feet, still managing to finish the match. Allin was pinned by White who used his patented Blade Runner finisher. Post-match White continued his assault on Allin, "injuring" his ankle which planted the seeds for another match between them when Allin returned from his trip. According to the report, Allin broke three bones in his foot.

Allin is fresh off of an extraordinary tag team run with "The Icon" Sting. They first joined sides ahead of All Revolution 2021 where they faced Team Taz's Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. They stayed a team for three years, as their final tag team match took place at this year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 3. During that match, Allin and Sting held nothing back against AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson of the Young Bucks.

Allin's crazy viral moment saw him leap off of a giant ladder placed inside of the ring, diving onto panes of glass that were set up by himself and Sting's son Garrett ringside. As the Bucks moved out of the way, Allin dropped right onto the glass and shredded his entire back open. He managed to get up and finish the match which saw the AEW World Tag Team Champions retain against the Bucks.

"You know, he's just wild man. Darby was set on doing Darby things," Sting's son, Steven, told Comicbook.com following the match. "Yeah, maybe increased by a factor of two or three for this show and even just watching him stand at the top of that ladder -- you know, cliff jumping or things in the past, everything doesn't look that high when you're on the ground. Then you get up there and it feels way higher. When I was on the ground looking at Darby, I was going, 'he is up there.' Man, like just the concern of, 'I really hope Darby doesn't get hurt and I really hope my dad doesn't get hurt.' Cause you know, I think we take for granted, it's sort of rare for wrestlers to get hurt to the level that it ends the match in the sport. I think we take for granted that could happen. And if it did happen on my dad's last match, that'd be pretty interesting. It would more importantly be a concern for Darby's health, but he's just an absolutely wild human being."

Comicbook.com wishes Allin the best in his recovery.