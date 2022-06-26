AEW Fans Think They've Solved the Mystery Behind Bray Wyatt's New Name

Bray Wyatt once again got wrestling fans talking this week when it was revealed he had filed for the trademark, "Wyatt 6," which has been his Twitter name for some time. Wyatt was released by WWE back in late July 2021, but other than a film project he has remained quiet about his pro wrestling future beyond obscure statements on Twitter. But Reddit user u/JokersRWildStudios may have solved the mystery surrounding the new name, noting on the Squared Circle subreddit on Sunday that "6" could be in reference to his involvement in The Dark Order.

The user pointed out that each member of the group has been assigned some sort of number while they've been members. But, for whatever reason, no wrestler ever had the No. 6. The late, great Brodie Lee was nicknamed, "The Exalted One," Evil Uno and Stu Grayson were numbered one and two, Alex Reynolds and John Silver had No. 3 and 4, Alan Angels had No. 5, Preston Vance still wrestles as just "10," Colt Cabana has No. 8 and Anna Jay has always been No. 99. Even Brodie Lee Jr. had a number designation as -1. And even the unnamed masked wrestlers from the faction's early days, later confirmed to be Angels and Brandon Cutler, didn't compete under the number six.

Giving Wyatt an unused number in the faction would also fit in with the idea that there would never be another outright "leader" of the group following Lee's tragic death. Wyatt's involvement would also give Dark Order a new edge and sense of direction it has been lacking for most of the last year.

"Everything good that's ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I've got shit to do. It doesn't hurt anymore, it burns. I'm ready now. I'm tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I'll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I'll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again. Believe in me. #IFoundIt. Patience. It's almost time," Wyatt wrote in his latest run of tweets back in late May.

