AEW: Brodie Lee's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death of All Elite Wrestling star Jon Huber, who performed as Mr. Brodie Lee, has been revealed. All Elite Wrestling fans were given a major shock when the official Twitter account for the company announced that Huber had passed at the age of 41, and his wife Amanda has revealed the cause of death in a statement on Instagram. According to her statement, Huber has passed with a non-COVID-19 related lung issue surrounded by loved ones, "I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing [Brodie Lee] (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet."

Her statement continues with, "No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The [Mayo Clinic] is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love."

Amanda Huber's statement continues as such, "On top of that, I can’t express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids. @margaret.stalvey @meghalegalgirl10 @americannightmarecody @thebrandirhodes @nickjacksonyb @mattjackson13 @kennyomegamanx @tonyrkhan and the rest of the team at AEW have helped keep me standing and pick up all the broken pieces," she stated. "I’ve been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can’t tag them all but they know who they are and I don’t think they will ever know how thankful I am for them."

All Elite Wrestling's official statement for Huber reads as such, "The All Elite Wrestling Family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way - a fierce and captivating talent, a thought mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee. Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate enough to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always."

ComicBook.com extends our deepest condolences to Jon Huber's family, friends and loved ones during this tough time.