AEW' Chris Jericho Explains Story Behind Classic Brodie Lee Photo

AEW's Chris Jericho uploaded an old photo of Brodie Lee (know as Luke Harper from his days in WWE), explaining the heartwarming backstory behind it that most fans never knew. The photo includes Harper and Jericho alongside Roman Reigns, Sheamus, Cesaro, Primo Colon and Bray Wyatt all wearing shirts that have a cartoon of Harper shouting "Yeah Yeah Yeah!" Jericho said one of the wrestlers made the shirts for Harper, since he didn't have any of his own merchandise at the time.

"Backstage in Mexico in 2015. Brodie was annoyed that he didn't have his own merch t-shirt, so one of the brothers got a bunch made in his honor," Jericho wrote. "We all wore them in tribute to the dude, cause everybody loved him. Just a wonderful man and a kickass worker....we never had a bad match and I probably worked with him 50 times. I was a big fan of his and even helped bring him into [AEW]...where he did the best work of his career in a very short time."

News of Lee's tragic passing broke on Saturday, and Jericho was just one of many to pay tribute to the 41-year-old star.

I'm gonna try to find that goofy f—in shirt and if I do, I'm going to hang it on my wall so I can be reminded daily what a legit great person looks like. Thanks Jon...you were one in a million and a true brother's brother."

Lee's wife, Amanda, revealed his passing was caused due to a lung issue.

"My best friend died today," she wrote on Instagram. "I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love."

Lee's final took place on the Oct. 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he dropped the AEW TNT Championship back to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar Match.