Tony Khan Offers Injury Updates on Two Big Stars Ahead of AEW All In

AEW President Tony Khan offered a few injury updates in a new interview with PWInsider this week, addressing the status of both Bryan Danielson and Jamie Hayter. Danielson suffered a broken arm during his match with Kazuchika Okada back at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view when he was on the receiving end of a top-rope elbow drop. While the injury was initially thought to just be a fracture, x-rays quickly indicated that the injury was more severe than initially believed. Khan admitted back in mid-July that the injury was worse than expected, but told PWInsider that he's confident "The American Dragon" will be back in action before the end of the year.

The same cannot be said for Hayter, who has been out of action since dropping her AEW Women's World Championship to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing. While there was initial optimism that she'd be back in time for the All In pay-per-view in her home country of England, recent reports indicated she'll be on the shelf for a while. Khan echoed that sentiment.

"There is a little more clarity as to when Bryan Danielson will be back from his injury," Khan said. "I'm very excited to get Bryan back. I don't want to put a timetable because it's a challenging injury and a tough recovery, but I'm very confident Bryan will be back later this year. I'm still not sure when Jamie Hayter will be cleared. She doesn't know and we don't know, but hopefully sooner rather than later. Bryan, I'm very confident you'll see in a matter of months."

AEW Dynamite 200th Episode (Aug. 2, 2023)

AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida

Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida ROH World Tag Team Championships : Aussie Open vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander

: Aussie Open vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Trent Beretta (Anything Goes Match)

Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia

Jack Perry & Jerry Lynn Face-to-Face

MJF Promo

Dr. Britt Baker on Discourse Surrounding AEW's Women's Division

Dr. Britt Baker, Hayter's tag team partner, discussed the discourse surrounding the AEW Women's Division this week in an interview with TVLine. She addressed the criticism that the Women's Division isn't being featured enough on weekly TV or given any long-term booking storylines, but also pointed out the negativity from fans online.

"I see both sides to that because I completely agree," Baker said. "The absolute best matches that come out of professional wrestling come out of storylines you are so invested in. There are weeks and months that tell this beautiful story. It's something we haven't been able to invest as much time in the women's division lately. Again, there are many factors. Injuries, this and that. I definitely want to get to the point where we can get some solid storytelling with the women. At the same time the fans who hold signs that say to book the women's division better, that's great."

"Then when I go on Twitter it doesn't echo that. I don't see the same support. It's I hate these two wrestlers. This match was too long. This match was too short. If all you see about women's wrestling is all negative online, it doesn't add up to what they are preaching. If you want the women to be booked better, support the women," she added.