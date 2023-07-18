AEW: Tony Khan Gives an Update on Bryan Danielson’s Arm Injury, States It’s Worse Than Anticipated

Bryan Danielson suffered an apparent arm injury during the main event of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view last month when Kazuchika Okada landed on him with a diving elbow drop. “The American Dragon” confirmed the injury during the post-show press conference, initially believing it was a forearm fracture that would keep him out for six-to-eight weeks. However, his wife Brie Garcia would later share x-rays of his arm showing it was worse than just a fracture. AEW president Tony Khan then confirmed during a media conference call on Tuesday that the injury was worse than initially expected.

“It’s been a little bit worse than anybody anticipated, and I don’t want to put an exact timeline on it. But Bryan is in the process of recovering. We can get into more details on it at a later date,” Khan said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Khan then confirmed that Danielson hasn’t been on the road or attending meetings in person since the injury, but emphasized that they’ve kept in contact consistently. The injury resulted in Danielson being pulled from this week’s Blood & Guts Match alongside the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club, though Khan pointed out the silver lining in that it gave the company the opening to finally bring Pac back from his own injury and be involved in the match.

“Nobody works harder on their body and themself than Bryan does, I have full confidence that Bryan will be back from this as soon as he possibly can,” Khan concluded. Meanwhile, Okada has already been teasing the possibility of a rematch.

AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts VII Results

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Bullet Club Gold (Two Out Of Three Falls Match)

FTR def. Bullet Club Gold (Two Out Of Three Falls Match) Owen Hart Cup Finals: Willow Nightingale def. Ruby Soho

Kings of the Black Throne def. Local Talent

Owen Hart Cup Finals: Ricky Starks def. CM Punk

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy def. Lance Archer

Orange Cassidy def. Lance Archer AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm def. Taya Valkyrie

Toni Storm def. Taya Valkyrie AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus def. Shawn Spears



AEW Blood & Guts 2023 Card (July 19, 2023)

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita & Pac vs. The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, Kota Ibushi) (Blood & Guts Match)

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Finals: MJF & Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara

FTW Championship: Hook vs. Jack Perry

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 Card (July 21, 2023)