Watch: Paul Wight Revives Captain Insano for The Acclaimed's Latest Music Video on AEW Dynamite

Paul Wight finally revived his Captain Insano persona from Adam Sandler's The Waterboy on Wednesday as The Acclaimed released their new rap video. In a recreation of a scene from the classic Adam Sandler comedy, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster appear as commentators as they interview Insano backstage. The three then take a call from two parodies of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland and break out in laughter when the two ask if Swerve in Our Glory has a chance to beat The Acclaimed at AEW Full Gear.

News broke back in early 2021 that AEW had acquired the copyright to Captain Insano and both Wight and Tony Khan had been teasing his involvement in AEW. He told Wrestling Inc back in September, "He'll [Captain Insano] be back. The guy who wrote The Waterboy has approved. Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano. There's already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We're doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak. Let's be honest – I don't think this character is going to be a killer going out there trying to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. ...At this point, I think this character is just to have fun. We'll see how it goes, but for me right now, this is just a chance to have fun with this character and be a bright spot on the show. We'll see how I'm feeling, and we'll see how everybody takes off with it."

#TheAcclaimed drops their latest music video "A Hand For A Hand" RIGHT NOW!

It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yhPIc6XHAD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

